iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.