Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $9.54, 5,125,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,905,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

