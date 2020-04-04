Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,808,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $865.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

