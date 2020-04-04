First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,549 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -297,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.