First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 449,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Kirby by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 60,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,285 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kirby by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 121,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

