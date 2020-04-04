Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Carter’s worth $114,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,486 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,052,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

CRI stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

