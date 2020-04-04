First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,480 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.