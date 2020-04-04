Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 391.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Insiders acquired 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

