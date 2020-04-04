First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,757 Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

