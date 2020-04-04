Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 197,358 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,358 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of First Hawaiian worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $99,795,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

