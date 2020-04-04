Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Varonis Systems worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 573,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,647,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

