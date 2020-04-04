Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2,717.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Timkensteel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timkensteel by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in Timkensteel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 410,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Timkensteel by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $2.83 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.