Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 9,009 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 374,362 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

