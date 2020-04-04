First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.63.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
Paramount Group Inc Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Paramount Group Inc Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Cabot Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Cabot Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 121,060 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 121,060 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp
Dynatrace Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Dynatrace Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report