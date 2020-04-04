First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.