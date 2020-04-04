Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.