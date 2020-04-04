First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $186.39 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.03.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

