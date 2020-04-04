DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 8,228 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,872,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,820,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

