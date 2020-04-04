Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,300,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

A number of research firms have commented on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

