Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 273.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $5.83 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

