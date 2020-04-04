30,000 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after buying an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.11 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

