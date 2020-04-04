First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

