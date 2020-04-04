DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

