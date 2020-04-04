Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of MaxLinear worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in MaxLinear by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

