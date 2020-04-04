2,432 Shares in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $40.38 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

