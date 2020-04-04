Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 218,850 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Fate Therapeutics worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 635,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 253,543 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 133,153 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

