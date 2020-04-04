DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

