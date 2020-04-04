1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of 1st Source worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in 1st Source by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in 1st Source by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

