Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $83,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NUAN opened at $15.79 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,207 shares of company stock valued at $809,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

