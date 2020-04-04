DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,054 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.