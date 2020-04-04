Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Starwood Property Trust worth $83,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

