Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Donaldson worth $84,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Donaldson by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 924,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

DCI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

