Geode Capital Management LLC Has $86.18 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $86,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from to in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ opened at $3.33 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.