Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Assicurazioni Generali Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Assicurazioni Generali Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €230.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €230.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €246.00 by Barclays
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €246.00 by Barclays
Novartis Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group
Novartis Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group
Continental Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities
Continental Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report