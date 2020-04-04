Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

