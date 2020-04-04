Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.89 ($18.48).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)



