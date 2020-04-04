Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €230.00 ($267.44) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €228.43 ($265.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

