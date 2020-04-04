Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €246.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €246.00 ($286.05) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €228.43 ($265.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



