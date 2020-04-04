Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

