Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Continental has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

