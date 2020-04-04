Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 270.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.01. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

