National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $48.22.
In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
