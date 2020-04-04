National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

