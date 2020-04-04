Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lifted to Hold at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

UA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

