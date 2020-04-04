NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 246.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NG stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,029,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 1,822,458 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

