Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

EBAY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

