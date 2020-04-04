Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

