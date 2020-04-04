Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

