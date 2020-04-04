Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

