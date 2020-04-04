Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,908,250.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

