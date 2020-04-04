Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

