Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

NCMGF opened at $15.10 on Friday.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

