Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

ADI stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,186 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

